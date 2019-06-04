Delhi man held for duping people by offering discounts on two-wheelers

A man was arrested on Sunday from Noble Enclave, Old Delhi Road for allegedly duping people by offering discounts on purchase of two-wheelers and stealing their booking amount.

The police said that the man worked with a fake company, run by three men, which offered discounts on the condition that the customers paste stickers of a private oil company on their vehicles.

The police that the suspect used to take booking amount from victims when he met them to take booking money. Once he took the money, he would stop returning calls.

The arrested man was identified as Gurpreet Singh, 32, from Punjabi Bagh, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrested man and 10 other persons who worked with “Add Hub”, the fraudulent company, revealed that they offered 30% discount on the purchase of two-wheelers if the customer agreed to paste stickers of a private oil company for six months. There was no agreement regarding the offer between their company and the private oil company, the police said.

On Saturday, the private oil company filed a complaint at Palam Vihar police station, following which, a team of policemen raided the premises of Add Hub and arrested Singh.

The three men who allegedly own the company are still at large. The police have confiscated ₹1.14 lakh in cash, stickers and documents of the fake company.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 03:53 IST