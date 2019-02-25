Delhi woman allegedly gang raped in Gurugram

A 27-year-old Delhi resident was allegedly gang raped by two men in Gurugram on Saturday night.

According to police, the victim, in her complaint, said that she is a homemaker and was in the city on Saturday. Around 1am while she was waiting for a cab at Iffco Chowk to go to Delhi, a man called and requested to meet at the bus stand, the police said, adding that he introduced himself as Rashid.

After a few minutes, three men approached her in a white Maruti Swift at Iffco Chowk and offered to drop her to her residence in Azadpur, Delhi. According to the complaint, once the woman was in the car, the man behind the wheel — a cab driver — drove towards Sector 65.

When she objected, the suspects, all of whom remain unidentified, did not pay any heed to her pleas and told the driver to drive as directed. After 20 minutes, two male passengers forcibly took her to an isolated spot in Sector 65, and raped her, the police said.

“The victim said that she could not understand where she was being taken because she was unfamiliar with the city roads. She said she can identify the men who raped her, adding that the cab driver had no role in the incident. Later, the men fled from the spot from where she walked to the main road,” ACP (crime) Shamsher Singh said.

The victim saw a PCR van on the road and narrated her ordeal. The police took her to the Sector 65 police station. Her medical examination was conducted at the Gurugram Civil Hospital on Sunday and a case was registered under Section 376-D(gang-rape) of the IPC.

