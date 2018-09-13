Delhi woman allegedly gang raped in Manesar by two people on pretext of getting job

A 27-year-old married woman from Delhi was allegedly gang raped in a deserted area of Manesar by two people on Monday, after one of the accused called her to the city on the pretext of getting her a job, the police said.

An FIR was registered at the women’s police station on Tuesday night under Section 376D (where a woman is raped by one or more persons) of the Indian Penal Code, Kanta Devi, station house officer, said. No arrest has been made into the case.

The woman told the police that the accused had threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to others, the police said. The women’s medical examination was done and her statement was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC, Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

The woman is from Uttam Nagar in Delhi and is a mother of two children and a native of West Bengal.

The woman told police that she reached Huda City Centre Metro Station around 2pm on Monday and telephoned the accused. “The accused picked her up in a hatchback car,” Boken said.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 04:45 IST