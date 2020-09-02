Despite MCG takeover, water supply remains a crisis in South City 1, 2

gurugram

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:58 IST

Despite the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) taking over South City 1-2 in April last year, water issues remain unabated for residents of the two colonies.

The existing water supply remains insufficient as well as substandard, they alleged. To compensate for this, the residents say they have had to rely on private tankers which is expensive, almost 10 times the rate of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) that is ₹9.45 per kilolitre.

There have been at least five incidents where residents from the two colonies complained to the police that the water mafia allegedly sabotaged their civic water supply to stay in the business.

Wakim Aziz, a resident of South City-1’s Block M, said that they are completely dependent on water tankers and that the shortage seemed to be increasing ever day. “We have paid more than ₹8,000 a month to water tankers as the taps went dry and no one from MCG takes the responsibility or offered any solution,” he said.

The residents alleged that before they even get to know that a water pipeline would be under repair, the water tankers would have start moving from colony to colony announcing that there will be no supply for next few days.

Ritik Garg, another resident from Block M of South City -1, suspected an unholy nexus between authority officials and the “water mafia”. “The people managing these water tankers are mostly those with a criminal background and if we try to negotiate with them for a reasonable price, they leave immediately, leaving us no choice. They do not let any other tanker visit the colony either,” he said.

The situation remains the same in South City -2 where residents say they are paying at least ₹500 each a day for water since March. In the summers, this goes up to ₹900 to ₹1,200.

“It is becoming very difficult for residents to get water. We have protested, requested authorities to look into the matter, but nothing has helped. Those who operate water tankers in our area have control over the supply,” said Vishal Vaid, a resident of Block D.

A senior citizen, resident of Block D of South City 1, requesting anonymity, said, “My wife and I were on our morning walk when we caught three youths damaging a water pipeline. When I questioned them, they told me to go ahead and inform the police and to make a video to share with them. They had no fear. When we returned home, we found out that the water pipeline was damaged and there was no supply in our block.”

Gurugram police officials said that three crime teams have been formed to check the issue.

City police commissioner KK Rao said that the teams will inspect the areas and compile data of the spots where the pipelines were damaged. “We have requested resident welfare associations to install cameras at crucial points and to deploy guards in those area to monitor the movement of people and to ensure no one tampers the pipeline,” he said.

Raman Sharma, chief engineer, MCG, said that the water is supplied by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to the developer and is routed through them in South city 2. “We inspect the area immediately after we receive any complaint. Also we inform police to investigate the reason behind the damage,” he said.

BOX

Cases registered against people involved in watertheft, digging borewell and damaging water pipelines

2020- 15

2019- 18

2018- 157

100 illegal dealers supplying groundwater water

4 plants sealed in 2012, 2013 by police

Six plants sealed in 2014, 15, 16 and 17

Three plants were sealed in 2018

Six plants were sealed in 2019

Two plants were sealed in 2020

40 persons were arrested, but back again to the business