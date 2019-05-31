Developers of illegal colonies to face action

Landowners and property dealers engaged in developing illegal colonies are likely to face strict legal action as the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has directed its officials to not only demolish the newly developed colonies but also vigorously pursue criminal action against violators.

The department has also decided that the cases filed on the issues would be followed up strongly so that they are taken to a logical conclusion.

KM Pandurang, director, DTCP, said on Tuesday that he has been visiting Gurugram every week to send a strong message that development of colonies without licences would not be allowed. “This is a criminal activity and lakhs of rupees from a buyer are taken on the promise that they can build a house on a plot of land without any permission. Such colonies, if allowed, take a heavy toll on water, power and other infrastructure, as these are not part of the plan. It was because of this reason that the government has come up with affordable housing,” he said.

The director also said that he has issued instructions to identify instances where criminal cases have been filed against violators, so that these can be followed up in the court. “We will be relentless in our drive against people who are duping innocent buyers,” he said.

Ved Prakash, DTP, enforcement, said that they have carried out demolition drives in 60 such colonies over the last six months. “We have filed 30 criminal cases against the developers at various police stations and strict action is being taken against these people,” he said.

The department has asked the government agencies concerned to ensure that basic utilities such as water, power and sewerage connections are not given to these colonies. “We have asked the revenue authorities to ban registration of sale deeds and asked for recovery of money for carrying out demolition,” said Prakash.

First Published: May 31, 2019 01:19 IST