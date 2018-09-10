Discom takes onus of supplying power to Ardee City in Gurugram

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) on Friday took the onus of ensuring power distribution to Ardee City. The long desired move came exactly 17 years after the housing society in Sector 52 was developed by a private builder in 2001-’02. The colony houses 2,600 families, which have had to bear the brunt of inadequate power infrastructure and frequent outages for nearly a decade.

On Friday, the discom officials held a meeting with key office bearers and members of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) and representatives of the developer, Ardee Infrastructure Private Limited, at its Sector 14 office to lay the contours of this plan.

Sanjiv Chopra, chief engineer, DHBVN, said, “I called a meeting with Ardee City residents and representatives of the developer. After due deliberation, we arrived at the decision to take the mantle of power supply to the society from September 1. Our staff has already started taking meter readings at the society and the residents will be issued power bills every two months.”

With the discom taking the onus of power supply, Ardee residents would be considered direct consumers of the DHBVN, thereby enabling them to break away from the prevailing practice of routing their bill payments through the builder.

The DHBVN would not only be responsible for regular and interrupted power supply to the society, but also provide linemen to ensure upkeep of utilities. The DHBVN engineers would also respond to complaints of distribution faults.

“In the course of the transition phase, the residents may experience faults. Hence, I have requested the representatives of the developer to stay in touch with our engineers and cooperate with them to ensure uninterrupted power supply over the next couple of weeks,” Chopra said.

In June, the residents had blocked the main road in front of the colony for two hours demanding that the mantle of power supply to the colony passes from the developer to the DHBVN.

“Faced with daily power cuts, spanning five to six hours, we realised that getting direct connections from the DHBVN is the only way to be rid of regular power cuts. On May 21, we raised our demand with the discom and the district administration. We kept fighting for the cause and it sure feels nice to have our demand met at long last,” Parveen Yadav, president, RWA, Ardee City, said.

Chaitali Mandhotra, an Ardee resident, said, “Around 1,900 metres of power lines have been installed and approximately 2,200 residents have already applied for new connections. The developer is no longer associated with the maintenance of power assets here.”

The RWA has requested the remaining residents to apply for direct power connections at the earliest.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 04:28 IST