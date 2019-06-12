District admin to introduce cashless transactions at ration shops soon

After the success of the pilot project of the cashless system for distribution of foodgrains at fair price shops in Panchkula, the Gurugram administration has decided to implement the same in the district.

The beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, will no longer have to pay money in cash; instead, it will be directly deducted from their bank accounts and transferred to the account of the PDS (public distribution system) depot holder from where they purchase the ration.

To facilitate this process, as many as 211 fair price shop dealers in Gurugram, Farrukhnagar, Haily Mandi, Badshahpur and Sohna will get their bank accounts linked with the district’s food and supply portal.

Monika Malik, in-charge, NFSA, district food and supply department said, “For ration shop dealers, it is important to have their accounts with the Punjab National Bank (PNB), while the beneficiaries can have an account in any bank.”

The Haryana government has tied up with the PNB, which will use special software for digital payments.

In the district, there are 3.5 lakh beneficiaries under the NFSA that receive subsidised food grains. The monthly entitlement of five kilogrammes of foodgrains per person of eligible households under the priority category, as well as 35kg per family under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) is ensured under the NFSA.

The beneficiaries have to pay Rs 2 per kg for wheat, Rs 13.50 for sugar and Rs 20 for mustard oil.

