District administration distributes family ID cards to 20 families in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:13 IST

The district administration on Tuesday distributed Parivar Pehchan Patra or family ID cards to 20 families in the city. The family ID card is a unique 14-digit identity document that would provide domiciled residents of Haryana with easy access to all the social welfare schemes of the Central and the Haryana governments. Tshe scheme would also help in creating a database of residents having a domicile status of the state and rectifying the mismatch that occurs in the list of beneficiaries available with different government departments. Officials said that two lakh families in the district have been surveyed under the scheme in the last one year.

The family ID card scheme was announced on January 2, 2019, by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The scheme is meant to cover 54 lakh households across a population of 2.5 crore in the state. For this, a portal, www.meraparivar.haryana.gov.in, was launched by the government last year. To create the database, the state government has utilised the existing data of the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the state, records of government employees, and the data available with the urban local bodies (ULBs). The existing data is in the verification stage as families are required to provide details, such as Aadhaar card numbers of all members, along with their contact numbers.

The district administration officials said the verification process was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per officials, from August 27 till 29, camps will be held in rural and urban parts of the city for residents to submit their details.

On Tuesday, Khattar, distributed token family Id cards in Panchkula to families already verified under the scheme. Government officials from all the districts were also connected to the CM’s programme through videoconferencing. As a part of the programme, the distribution of IDs took place in all the districts including Gurugram. Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner; Sanjay Singh MLA Sohna, and Satya Prakash Jaravata MLA Pataudi distributed the cards to 20 families in the district.

In a press statement issued by the administration, Prashant Panwar, additional deputy commissioner, said that nearly two lakh people in the district have been surveyed under the scheme. “The verification will continue based on which ID cards would be distributed by the local-level communities,” said Panwar. As per the statement, residents will not have to register each time for a particular scheme. The details in Family ID will be used in identifying all the people who fall under a particular scheme.

Khattar said that in the next one month the entire process of data collection and verification will be completed and by September, the ID cards will be distributed. The beneficiaries can start availing the benefits under the scheme within the next three months, read the press statement.