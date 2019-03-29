District administration releases election calendar for Gurugram

The notification for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the Gurgaon constituency will be made public on April 16 and the nomination forms can be filled from that day onwards till April 23. The scrutiny of forms will be conducted on April 24 and again after the polls are conducted on May 12.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23 and the results will be declared on the same day. These details were disclosed by the Gurugram district administration, which issued, on Thursday, a detailed election calendar of the constituency on the basis of which preparations are being undertaken.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram,and returning officer of the constituency, said that the process of filing of the nomination papers will start from April 16. “The nomination can be filed till April 23. From April 20, the randomisation process for polling personnel and allotment of duties would be carried out in three days,” he said.

As part of the programme, Khatri on Thursday also inspected sensitive and very sensitive polling booths in Sohna assembly constituency.

He enquired about the availability of basic amenities and arrangements to facilitate differently abled voters. He also directed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Sohna Chinar Chahal, to ensure that water, power and basic amenities are made available at booths so that voters and election staff do not face any problem. The returning officer will carry out inspection of sensitive election booths of Sohna and other areas on March 28 and 29. Along with these activities, the district election office will also carry out voter awareness drives in various areas.

On March 30, a voter awareness event is scheduled in Manesar where the state election commissioner Rajiv Ranjan would be the chief guest. On April 4, the returning officer will inspect sensitive and very sensitive election booths in the Gurgaon assembly constituency.

On March 4 and 5, training will be imparted to officials from Sohna, Pataudi, Nuh, Firozpur Jhirka and Punhana, while on April 5, officials from Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Bawal and Rewari will be trained for election duties. On April 8, the returning officer would be inspecting the vote-counting centres in Sohna and Badshahpur constituencies.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 03:19 IST