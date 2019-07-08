District education dept: Will file FIRs if unrecognised schools reopen

The department of education has said it will initiate action against unrecognised private schools and file an FIR if the schools reopen on Monday after the summer break. In March, the department of school education had released a list of 1,083 schools across the state that did not have recognition. Of these, 92 schools were in Gurugram district. A show-cause notice had been issued to these schools, and they were given time to fulfil the norms required for recognition, failing which the schools would be required to cease operations from the new academic session in April. The schools, however, were found to be running in the new session as well.

District education officer Premlata Yadav, on Friday, said that a fresh notice regarding closure had been sent to the schools and the department would file an FIR against the erring schools if they failed to comply with the notice, and opened on Monday.

“Notice about the closure has been sent to the schools that are not recognised. We have also pasted the notice and displayed it on the school premises so that parents are better informed about the schools’ recognition,” said Yadav. She added that while the original list issued from Chandigarh had 92 names, the list had been revised since the names of some schools had been repeated. After correcting the list for the same, around 70 schools did not have recognition or permission to run.

A notice dated June 27 apprising the schools about the closure has been posted on the school premises. “Despite issuing directions to the school to shut down due to non-accreditation/recognition, your school has been running. As per the directions of the department of education, Haryana government, your school is being shut down with immediate effect from June 27, 2019,” reads the notice.

Yashpal Yadav, state president of Haryana Shikshan Sansthan Sangathan — a union of private schools in the state — said schools would open on Monday after the summer break as per the schedule, regardless of the notice. “Our schools will definitely open on Monday. We will plan our next course of action depending on the response from the department. If the department files an FIR, we will respond to it accordingly,” Yadav said.

