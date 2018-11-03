District food safety officers of Gurugram raiding shops to check adulteration

Ahead of Diwali, the district health and food safety department is conducting raids in prominent sweet shop across the district to check the quality of food on offer.

From October 1 till date, the department has already collected 76 samples of sweets from more than 65 sweet shops across the district. These samples have been sent to a laboratory in Karnal to check if they match the required standards in terms of quality. Results would be available in the next 14 to 20 days.

According to KK Sharma, food safety officer, raids have been conducted in areas such as Sadar Bazar, sectors 40, 42 and 47, Khandsa Road and Anaj Mandi. Sharma and another senior medical officer have been given task of conducting these raids.

Sharma said that the sweets that are being sold cheaper than the usual rates should be avoided. “Residents should be careful while shopping for sweets at cheaper rates. Keen to meet the high demand around festivals, store keepers usually compromise on the quality,” he said. In September this year, 17 out of 48 samples of sweets from shops in the district were found to be of inferior quality and notices were sent to the shop owners.

Officials said if the samples taken fail the quality test, shops owners will be issued notices, and they will have to file their replies before the additional district magistrate’s court.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 15:35 IST