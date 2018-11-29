DLF 3 residents complain of dirty, stinking water supply

Residents of DLF Phase 3 have complained that they have been getting dirty and smelly water in their taps for the last one week. Many residents said the supply is highly contaminated and they have stopped using the water for drinking and cooking. Even purifiers have been unable to get rid of the water’s smell, residents said.

Residents have shared photos and videos of the dirty water with officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the district administration and DLF Limited, but the quality of water has not improved, they said.

“The water’s colour is yellow and it smells like a sewer. Sewer water could be getting mixed with the water supply somewhere. I have stopped using the water supplied for cooking and drinking. I have spoken with DLF executives and GMDA officials but the problem remains unresolved,” Parag Saxena, a resident, said.

The GMDA supplies treated canal water to DLF, which distributes water locally among residents, and maintains the system.

When asked, a DLF spokesperson, in a statement, said that no complaints have been raised by residents in this regard, however, illegal tapping that may be the cause of dirty water was reported by the DLF staff in charge of water supply recently.

“There has been no complaint from residents of DLF 3 about the quality of water. An incident of illegal tapping of the main water line at U-64 was reported; the same is being removed and the damaged pipe is being repaired,” the DLF spokesperson said in a statement.

Residents, however, said the DLF staff has been informed personally as well as on Whatsapp.

Prantik Sanyal, a resident, said, “I personally spoke with a top DLF executive three days ago and he assured us that he would get it fixed. There is a Whatsapp group that officials of the district administration and DLF executives are members of. They have been reacting to the problem, as they are aware of the dirty water supply.”

The GMDA clarified its stand in this regard to residents through the Whatsapp group, where videos and photos were shared. Sandeep Dahiya, executive engineer, GMDA, said, “It is not our fault. I asked all my staff about the quality of water and found it perfectly fine. The fault may be in a local distribution line.”

This summer witnessed massive protests at DLF 3 over water and power crises. Residents said water and power supply, however, had improved July onwards.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 15:02 IST