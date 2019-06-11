DLF 3 residents plan protest against power cuts

Irked by regular power cuts, residents of DLF 3 are planning to block the road along Moulsari Avenue Metro station again this year in protest, and to draw the district administration’s attention to their plight, if the situation does not improve.

Mahesh Yadav, president of the DLF-3 residents’ welfare association (RWA), said, “The discom has failed to improve the situation. We will protest to block Moulsari Avenue Road on Sunday if situation does not improve. We will call a meeting of residents in a day or two in this regard.”

DLF 3 residents had, on June 10 last year, blocked Moulsari Avenue Road for half an hour after prolonged power cuts.

Residents said there is a permanent voltage fluctuation problem and power cuts last for four to five hours, on an average. On Monday for instance, power in the area went off around 12.30pm and was only restored by 5.50pm. The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) attributed the outage to a damaged transformer at the 66KVA sub-station in Q Block.

On Sunday, a transformer in U Block caught fire, causing outages for over 200 houses around 2.30am. Electricity was only restored around 11.50am.

Shyamali Sanyal, a resident, said, “We will join the protest as we want better solution.”

“Why do such faults not happen in other parts of the city? We blame the DHBVN and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) for the problem,” said Manoj Sharma, a resident, adding that they are likely to hold a meeting to decide the date of the protest.

“The 66KVA substation where most faults happen is maintained by the HVPN — the transmission agency. DHBVN and HVPN officials held a meeting in this regard on June 1,” said a DHBVN official, requesting anonymity.

DHBVN and HVPN officials inspected the substation afterwards. Anil Yadav, executive engineer HVPN, said, “There were some faults at the substation last week, but they were resolved. On our end, there are rarely faults at the substation as per records. It can be verified.”

KC Aggarwal, superintending engineer DHBVN, said, “Power consumption in DLF 3 is much higher than the sanctioned load. We appealed to residents last year to upgrade their loads for better electricity supply, but they did not turn up.”

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 03:30 IST