Doctor abductors involved in murders: Cops

Questioning of five members of Joginder Panchi Jatan gang, who were traced and arrested by the special task force (STF) and the city police for allegedly abducting a doctor for ransom, has started throwing links to several past cases, many of which remained unsolved, the police said.

A member of the special task force (STF) team that is in charge of the four accused said that Joginder, the mastermind of the gang, was involved in at least 30 cases of murder, attempt to murder, carjacking, lift and loot, extortion, dacoity and robbery.

According to the police, he revealed that he was involved in an incident of murder and two of murder attempts, for which he was never identified and booked.

The city police said that only Amitesh Chaubey, MMA fighter and an aspiring actor, who is among the five, was an identified history-sheeter and had been to jail in Lucknow for assaulting a city-based doctor. He was out on bail during the incident.

“Joginder was involved in the murder of Ravi alias Monia’s brother in village Barona in November 2017 and also shot at Monia’s mother while looking for him. Monia is a close aide of Neeraj Bawana, a Delhi-based gangster. A case was registered but he was not identified and Ajay, alias Bittu, of a Delhi gang, was arrested for the same,” said an official of the STF, privy to the investigation.

The police said that Joginder used to plan the murders of rival gangsters and worked closely with Delhi gangs but was never caught.

On March 16, Joginder had planned to rob a car at gunpoint near Karnal bypass in Delhi but Chaubey convinced them to visit Gurugram instead, the police said. First, they visited a pub in Sector 29 and after an hour, decided to look for a target.

“It was Chaubey who had spotted the doctor near the Sector 29 parking. Deepak and Kamal, among the five, got down and took him at gunpoint and Shiv drove his car towards Nehru Place in Delhi. Joginder was passing them information by scanning his mobile phone,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Chaubey had overpowered the victim and was sitting with him on the rear seat, the police said.

The doctor told the police that he was kept in a small room in the fields of Risalu village in Panipat, which belonged to Kamal Malik, one of the gang members.

Malik had introduced the doctor as a friend of his from Delhi, when a few farmers had stumbled upon the room and spotted the doctor, the police said.

“The gang had divided the money after receiving the ransom amount and Chaubey left Sonipat for Delhi late March 17 night. He bought a second-hand Honda Accord from Subhash Nagar in Delhi for Rs3.70 lakh and spent another lakh on the interior and drove to Lucknow on March 19,” said Singh.

The gang members were arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a 27-year-old city doctor from Sector 29 on March 16 and collecting a ransom of Rs55 lakh from his father.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 00:31 IST