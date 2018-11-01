Doctor assaulted in parking lot of Gurugram condo, suffers multiple fractures

A 43-year-old resident, a doctor, was allegedly assaulted by two unidentified men on Monday night at a parking lot of the Ansal Esencia condominium in Sector 67, the police said.

Residents of the condominium rushed him to a private hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple fractures.

The police said the incident took place around 9pm when Dr Shashidhar Shree Niwas, a nephrologist with a private hospital in Sector 51 of Gurugram and a resident of the society, was parking his car.

“The victim was about to walk towards his apartment when two young men grabbed him from behind and started assaulting him with sticks. There was no security guard deployed at the spot due to which they easily attacked him,” said Satbir Singh, station house officer, Sector 65 police station.

The accused are yet to be identified and the police have formed three teams to investigate the case.

“We looked at the footage of the CCTV cameras too, but most of them were defunct and no footage was recovered from the area. Even the victim is unaware of the reason for the attack,” said Singh.

A case was registered against two unidentified men on Saturday under sections 323 (causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Sector 65 police station.

The victim said he has been living in the society for the last three years, but has never faced any threat. “I was traumatised when they attacked me; they did not utter a single word and started hitting me. I shouted for help, after which my family and neighbours rushed but the security guards were mere spectators,” said Shree Niwas.

The four-year-old society is spread across around 70 acres of land and around 375 families reside in the complex.

The residents of the society alleged that the developer has not taken any security measures and anyone can enter the area without being asked for identification. The guards did not even chase the accused or make an effort to catch them.

“The boom barriers have been defunct for the last several months. The security guards are changed frequently, due to which they are not even familiar with the area. We are scared as this could have happened with anyone and there is no CCTV camera installed at any of the important locations,” Bhavesh Swani, a resident of Ansal Esencia.

The maintenance of the society is taken care of by the builder, the police said.

The builder did not respond, despite repeated attempts to contact the company.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 14:16 IST