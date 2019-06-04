Doctor booked for sexually harassing colleague in Nuh

A doctor at a government hospital in Nuh was booked on Saturday for sexually harassing a fellow doctor, police said on Monday. No arrest has been made so far, they said.

According to police, the complainant has also filed a complaint on the chief minister’s window portal threatening that she would commit suicide if police failed to arrest the suspect. The complainant heads the sexual harassment committee of the hospital, police said.

A case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Nagina police station.

Sangeeta Kalia, superintendent of police, Nuh, said they formed a special investigation team (SIT) on Monday and are conducting an investigation to know about the facts of the case. Police have recorded the statement of the victim.

Police said the victim has alleged that on May 30, she had gone to the office of a regional medical officer to mark her attendance. Suddenly, her colleague came to that office and caught hold of her and pulled her towards him, the victim said in her complaint.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 02:28 IST