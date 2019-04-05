Dogs beaten up in Gurugram Sector 50 society, several ‘go missing’

A group of animal rights activists on Thursday suspected foul play after several stray dogs allegedly went missing from Uppal’s Southend, a gated society in Sector 50. The police received a complaint from the residents welfare association (RWA) on Wednesday that several strays have gone missing from the society after some outsiders entered the area and were captured on CCTV allegedly beating up some dogs.

However, the animals rights activists fear that the dogs might have been beaten to death. No body has been found as yet.

Residents of the society alleged that on Monday afternoon, at least four men armed with ‘laathis’ entered through the main gate and started beating the dogs. A part of the incident is also seen on CCTV camera footage released by the resident welfare association (RWA).

According to residents, the stray dogs were living on the premises for years, and had been neutered and vaccinated.

ASI Baljeet Singh, Sector 50 police station, said, “We have received a complaint of missing dogs from the RWA of Uppal’s Southend. We have asked them to give more details of the dogs, such as colour, size.”

According to a resident, who wished to remain anonymous fearing violence against him, the men, most of whom were wearing white, passed through the security gate and started beating the dogs. “After I saw them grabbing hold of a couple of dogs, they roamed around to find other stray dogs,” he said, adding that after word spread about the incident, residents met with the RWA on Wednesday to ask for CCTV camera footage.

Meenakshi Gopalan, an animal rights activist, said, “After a resident approached me saying that at least 10 dogs were missing and it is suspected they were beaten to death, a group of people went to the RWA to ask for footage. The RWA gave us only a part of it and cited security lapses.” The footage was also shared on Twitter on Thursday.

Ramesh Bhardwaj, president of the society’s RWA, confirmed that the unidentified men entered the society on Monday. However, he added that they took away one stray dog. “It is not clear yet if the men were beating the dogs or catching them,” he said. The RWA filed a complaint at Sector 50 police station on Wednesday against unidentified men.

Residents and animal rights activists said that a notice had been sent in May 2016 to the then RWA by the Gurugram chapter of People for Animals. The notice said the organisation had been receiving complaints that the RWA was trying to dislocate the dogs from the society, and warned that any such action would lead to prosecution under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, amended in 2011. However, Bhardwaj said he wasn’t aware of any such notice.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 03:34 IST