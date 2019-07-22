Driver, helper robbed by 3 posing as eunuchs

The police on Sunday arrested three men who allegedly posed as eunuchs and snatched Rs2,000 in cash from two men near the Sirhaul toll plaza.

The arrested men were identified by their first names as Rahul from Haryana, Rinku from Firozabad and Sachin from Uttar Pradesh.

While Sachin currently stays in Dundahera, Rahul and Rinku stay in Kapashera in Delhi. The police arrested all three of them from the Sirhaul toll plaza after a tip-off.

On Saturday around 11pm, the men allegedly stopped a bus driver and his helper near the Sirhaul toll plaza and snatched ₹2,000 from them. The police said that the victims were returning from Shankar Chowk after collecting their salary.

In the FIR, bus driver Mukesh Singh, of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, stated that three “women” threatened him and snatched his money.

Devender (known by his first name only), station house officer (SHO), Udyog Vihar police station, said, “The three men posed as eunuchs and hid behind the trees. When they saw the two men coming, they stopped them and snatched their money. We are trying to find if they have committed such crimes in the past as well.”

The police said that during interrogation, the men confessed to dressing up as eunuchs and executing the crime.

A case was registered against them under sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Udyog Vihar police station on Sunday.

The men were produced before a district court and sent to police custody on Sunday, the police said.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 01:07 IST