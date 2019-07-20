Driver posted with National Security Guards molests minor, booked

The police on Friday booked a driver posted with the National Security Guards (NSG) in Manesar for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl on the campus earlier this week, the police said. No arrest has been made so far.

According to the police, they had received a complaint from Group Commander of the station headquarter of NSG, Manesar, against a havildar of ordnance squadron (Logistic Group).

Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), said, “The girl’s mother told us that the suspect misbehaved with the girl and tried to touch her inappropriately. Although the incident took place around 3.45pm on July 15 at the shopping complex, when she had gone to buy curd from a grocery store, a case was registered after an internal inquiry.”

The girl had told her mother about the incident on the same day, after which the parents complained to the senior officials the following day and an inquiry was initiated.

A case under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the women’s police station in Manesar, the police said.

The girl recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPc before the magistrate in the district and sessions court on Friday, the police said.

