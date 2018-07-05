Drugs, mobile phones found in Bhondsi jail, 2 jail inmates booked

Twenty five grams of an illegal psychotropic substance and three mobile phones were found during an inspection at Bhondsi jail and two jail inmates were booked in this regard, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said the illegal substance they recovered is a drug ‘sulfa’ and was seized, along with two mobile phones, by jail authorities during a routine inspection on Tuesday evening. Later that day, based on a complaint by the deputy superintendent of the jail, an FIR was filed at Bhondsi police station.

In the FIR, two inmates were identified by the police and booked for the possession of the drugs and mobile phones.

Mohit Kumar, the station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said that the police have initiated a process for getting permission from the court for questioning the accused.

Kumar said the warden had mentioned in his complaint that he had found drugs and mobile phones in possession of the accused at 4.20 pm on Tuesday, during a routine inspection.

The FIR was filed under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 42 of the Prisons Act (introduction or removal of prohibited articles into or from prison).

There have been several incidents of recovery of illegal substances, mobile phones and SIM cards from the jail.

In June, a volunteer jail warden of Bhondsi Jail was arrested with 20 grams of opium, four cellphones, one battery and two phone chargers following a surprise check. He was suspected of supplying narcotics to jail inmates.

Also in June, jail authorities had seized 65 grams of sulphonamide drug, a broken phone charger and a cigarette rolling paper from a white polythene bag suspended from a boundary wall in the jail complex.

In February, during an inspection by police officers, following a fight inside the prison, 22 mobile phones were found abandoned by inmates.

In December 2017, an assistant superintendent-cum-line-officer of Bhondsi jail was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh from the family of an inmate.

In a similar incident in 2012, a jail warden in Bhondsi, Pawan Kumar, was arrested with four kilograms of sulfa, accused of supplying drugs to inmates and providing them access to cellphones.