Drugs seized from inmate in Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail

About eight cannabis tablets and three grams of ‘sulfa-like’ drug were seized from an inmate when he was brought to Bhondsi jail after being produced in a court, the police said on Thursday.

The drugs were recovered from the right pocket of trousers worn by Satpal, an undertrial prisoner, on September 15 while he was searched upon entering the prison, said, Umesh Kumar, station house officer of Bhondsi police station.

On Wednesday, an FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station under Section 42 of the Prisons Act, based on a complaint filed by deputy superintendent of Bhondsi jail, Sajid Khan.

According to the police, the accused told the jail authorities that he got the narcotic substances from a person who had come to meet him in the court.

The SHO said that they would procure a production warrant from the court and question the accused.

Jai Kishan Chillar, superintendent of Bhondsi jail, said that security has been tightened and prisoners and staff going in and out of the prison are properly checked and frisked.

“We also strictly screen food and other materials that are moving in and out of the prison,” he said, adding that the incidents of drugs and mobile phones being seized from inmates has decreased.

In June, a volunteer jail warder of the jail was arrested with 20 grams of opium, four cellphones, one battery and two phone chargers following a surprise check. He was suspected of supplying narcotics to the inmates.

Also in June, jail authorities had seized 65 grams of sulphonamide drug, a broken phone charger and a cigarette rolling paper from a white polythene bag suspended from a boundary wall in the jail complex.

