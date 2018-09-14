Drunk domestic help slaps house owner in Gurugram, arrested

A domestic help, who was in an inebriated condition, was arrested for allegedly slapping the house owner in a posh condominium in DLF phase 3, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the servant warned the owner and his family against reporting the incident to the police.

Naveen, head constable, of DLF phase 3 police station, said that the incident took place on Sunday night around 1am when the complainant, a businessman residing in the condominium in Ambience Island, had gone to a mall in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, to attend a family dinner.

“In the complaint, the businessman said that he was ‘shocked’ when he returned home to see his servant sipping whiskey. When the complainant objected and asked the servant to behave, the servant abused him and allegedly slapped him,” said Naveen, who goes by his first name.

Police said that when the complainant called the police control room to report the incident, the servant threatened him and his family. The investigating officer said that the incident was seen by the complainant’s wife and their driver.

Police said the domestic help Rajesh Kumar, was a native of Bihar and had been working at the complainant’s house for over five months.

“He (the servant) was arrested and released on bail on Wednesday,” Naveen said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-3 police station on Wednesday, police said.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 05:10 IST