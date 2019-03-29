Drunk man enters women’s PG, tries to abduct 1; held

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly intruding into a women’s paying guest(PG) accommodation in an inebriated state, beating up his sister-in-law who lived there, and trying to abduct her, the police said on Thursday.

Abhimanyu, 28, also attacked the security staff of the PG accommodation in Sukrali on Tuesday evening but was later caught by them, who handed him over to the police, said Hari Kishan, assistant sub-inspector, who is the investigation officer in the case. An FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday at Sector 18 police station under IPC section 365 (abduction), 323 (assault).

“The suspect’s medical examination confirmed he had consumed alcohol. He was sent to Bhondsi Jail for 14 days by a city court on Wednesday,” the ASI said. The 26-year-old victim, an engineer from Jhajjar, has been working at a private company in Udyog Vihar, police said.

