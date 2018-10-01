Drunk men allegedly assault Gurugram mall worker for ‘not knowing dance steps’

A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by a group of drunk men inside a city mall in Sector 50, after the former said that he did not know how to dance, the police said on Sunday.

One of the five men, Vedpal, in his late 20s, who was not drunk, was arrested from the spot after the alleged attack late Thursday night, while the other four fled the spot, said, Surender Singh, station house officer of Sector 50 police station.

An FIR was registered under sections 323 (assault) and 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Vedpal has been lodged in jail for 14 days.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by Jatin Taneja, owner of the mobile shop inside the mall where the victim works.

Around 11pm on Thursday, the accused were standing in an open area of the mall when the victim was on his way to the washroom, the police said.

“The group of men asked him to dance, to which he replied that he did not know how to dance. The men then slapped the victim and assaulted him,” said Dharmbir, assistant sub-inspector, who is the investigating officer in the case.

The victim then informed his co-workers at the mobile shop, who went to question the accused. “They were also beaten up and later, Taneja informed the police and Vedpal was arrested from the spot,” the ASI said.

Police said Vedpal is a businessman from Kadarpur and added that the others are yet to be identified.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 10:22 IST