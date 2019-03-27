Drunk property dealer abducted, robbed of SUV, money by 4 in Gurugram

A 46-year-old man was abducted and robbed of his Toyota Fortuner car, Rs 2,000 and two mobile phones by a group of four men on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the police said on Tuesday.

The man was going to his house in Sector 73 around 9.30pm on Sunday, when the suspects, in a car, blocked his way and abducted him, said Mukesh, station house officer of Badshahpur police station.

“The gang put a plastic bag over his head and abducted him in their car and later let him off on Sohna Road,” said the SHO. An FIR was registered on Monday under sections 365 (abduction), 379B (snatching) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“The man was then let off about an hour later at an isolated location of Sohna Road, near Nimot,” said Subhash Boken, Gurugram Police spokesperson.

“The man told us that he had consumed alcohol and was driving slowly, which made him an easy target for the gang,” the SHO said.

Police said that they are yet to identify the accused or find CCTV footage of the incident.

After being dropped off the car, he took a lift from a passerby and called his family. The police said that he was not booked for drink driving, as the time for a medical test had lapsed.

There have been similar incidents in the city in the recent past.

On March 5, a group of four people, in an SUV, robbed a cab driver of his car, after assaulting him, in Sector 48.

On February 26, a 27-year-old deputy manager of a five-star hotel was allegedly robbed by armed men, who held him hostage for over six hours, covered his face with his sweater and tied his hands with the belt of his trousers.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 05:41 IST