DTCP directs developers to make two 24-metre roads in Gurugram Sec-83/84 functional

After receiving representations from residents of new sectors, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has directed officials to identify missing links between 24-metre-wide roads in developing sectors, as the lack of proper connectivity is hampering commute.

The move comes after residents from Vatika India Nxt and Antriksh Heights in sectors 83 and 84 respectively approached the department and sought help. The issues raised by them pertained to a 300-metre-wide approach road that had been closed by a developer and used to dump construction material.

Lokesh Yadav, an area resident, said that due to the blocked road, the people could not access basic services, such as the post office and the local temple, and security vehicles could not move in the area and had to take a 2km detour.

“The road has been blocked for the last two or three years—since I have moved into the colony. I had lodged a complaint at the CM Window in November last year, and consequent to that the developer had agreed to remove the debris, but nothing happened,” said Yadav.

Apart from this issue, the residents of Antriksh Heights in Sector 84 had complained to the DTCP regarding a 150-metre-wide stretch that had been blocked due to sewage flowing in the area. Vikas Dahiya, manager, operations, Vatika Ltd., said that they had also pursued these matters with the authorities as residents were facing lot of trouble.

“The issue regarding the 300-metre-wide road is likely to be resolved within the next month. We have also assured the authorities that the second stretch, which has turned into a sewage pool, will witness construction once the water is diverted from there. We will complete the work in three months,” he said.

RS Bhath, district town planner, who inspected the two spots and adjoining areas on Tuesday, said that he has issued directions to both the developers to ensure that the roads are cleared for the movement of vehicles. “I have asked the officials to ensure that the 300-metre-wide stretch is opened up for movement in the next 15-days. Also the second stretch will be built once the sewage is removed,” he said.

Bhath further said that directions have already been issued by KM Pandurang, director, DTCP, to identify the missing links in 24-metre-wide roads so they can be fixed. “In new sectors, residents are facing problems because of non-connectivity, but we are attending to this problem,” he said.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 03:21 IST