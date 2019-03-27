DTCP panel meets builders before taking a call on cancelled licences

A committee formed to decide the fate of real estate projects, whose licences were cancelled by the department of town and country planning (DTCP), held its first meeting on Tuesday afternoon to ascertain if any third party rights had been created. Officials said the objective was to hear the developers and know the actual status of these project so that modalities of takeover by the government agencies could be initiated.

“The meeting was called to know whether any third party rights have been created. All information about ownership of land, the license and related aspects is being sought as the committee has to consider all issues before taking a call. We wanted to know the developers point of view,” Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran administrator Chander Shekhar Khare, who is the chairman of the committee, said, adding that the builders in question have submitted their responses for consideration.

In August last year, the DTCP had cancelled licences of three residential and six commercial projects in the city. The department had also banned the sale and transfer of property in these projects and asked people to refrain from investing in them.

Khare said that licences were cancelled because of non-development, non-payment of external development charges and several complaints against the realtors.

“These projects are in developing sectors such as sector 110, 114, 102, 74, 88, 107, 108, 81A, 95A. The land, assets and liabilities are being ascertain so that action can be taken,” district town planner RS Bhath, also a member of the committee, said, adding that in most of these projects boards have been out mentioning that licences have been cancelled.

The developers of these nine projects owe Rs 203 crore in external development charges alone. They have also not got their licences renewed, officials said.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 04:15 IST