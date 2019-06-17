DTCP recommends cancellation of OC to Ardee City mall for violating building plan

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has recommended that the occupancy certificate (OC) of Ardee City Mall (Gardenia) located in Sector 52 be cancelled or withdrawn, after an inspection revealed large-scale building plan violations and construction in excess of the approved plans.

DTCP officials on Monday said they have recommended the cancellation/withdrawal of the OC given to the developer till the unauthorised construction in the commercial building is removed and the structure conforms to the sanctioned plan based on the original drawings submitted to the department.

The recommendation was made after the Delhi-based owner of a shop in the mall lodged a complaint at the CM Window in 2017 stating that the location of her shop had been arbitrarily changed after the mall received the OC the same year.

An inspection conductedby the enforcement wing of DTCP in May, acting on the complaint, found several violations, said officials. These included a new makeshift store room in the lower basement, the shifting of the escalator lobby in the upper basement, the construction of a store room and fan room without permission, no escalator on the lower ground floor and several internal changes that were made in the ground floor , the report by the DTCP stated.

On January 9, a no-objection certificate had also been issued for setting up a multiplex, but later directions were issued for its cancellation, said officials. It was also observed that a 1,500 sq metre area had been constructed upon—over and above the sanctioned plan.

Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner, Gurugram, said, “After the inspection, it was found that the developer had committed building plan violations. It was also observed that construction in excess of what was sanctioned had been done.”

He added that the final decision regarding the cancellation/withdrawal of the OC would be taken by director of the DTCP based in Chandigarh.

A representative of the developer did not respond to calls and messages by HT.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 23:56 IST