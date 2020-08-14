DTCP to inspect condominiums regularly, resolve construction, upkeep issues

gurugram

To resolve the issues being faced by residents of group housing societies across the city, officials of town and country planning department (DTCP) have decided to visit individual condominiums and take up issues relating to poor quality of construction material, structural defects, inadequate infrastructure, and poor maintenance. A decision in this regard was taken after several residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), particularly those in the developing sectors, raised these issues with the department, said DTCP officials.

The department has also decided to take action against structural engineers of those projects, in which issues of leakage of water, seepage and other defects have been reported. “We have already issued a notice to developers in this regard but now the action would also be initiated against the structural engineers, who have certified the construction quality,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

The residents of condominiums, meanwhile, said that DTCP officials should visit the project sites and see for themselves the plight of residents.

Ripudaman Singh, a resident of Raheja Atharva project in Sector 109, said that quality of construction was poor, there was seepage in the basement and in flats and the sewage treatment plant remained non-functional for a long time. “The plaster of the building often falls, which can prove to be fatal. The balconies are in poor shape, while the quality of the fittings is also below average,” he said.

Residents also complained that, despite repeated requests to the authorities, they have not been able to get relief.

In another newly developed colony in Sector 37 D, the RWA alleged that the club, gym and other common facilities have not been created. “The construction of more that 50% flats has been delayed. The maintenance charges are high but facilities are lacking. Lifts breakdown frequently and electricity tripping is a routine matter,” said Atanu Bhattacharya, a resident.

At Sare Homes, a group housing society in Sector 92, the residents said that infrastructure to pump out rainwater from basement is not adequate. “The electricity infrastructure is also not complete as the developer has not set a 33KVA substation for power distribution. There are several such issues and we want the DTCP to resolve them.

Ashok Tops, secretary, Atharva RWA said that it was for the first time in January 2020 that an independent RWA has come into existence. “The earlier RWA was nominated by developer. What we want is resolution of problems faced by us such as poor condition of facade, cracks and seepage,” he said.

Similar problems abound in majority of the condominiums in the city but DTCP officials said that these problems can easily be resolved if all stakeholders work together.

Ravi Sihag, senior town planner (STP), Gurugram said that they have issued notice to Raheja Developers to resolve the issues pertaining to seepage, cracks on building, dumping of waste and non-functional sewerage treatment plant. “We have directed them to take corrective action and warned them of penalty, “ said Sihag.

Bhath, who conducted the inspection, said that they will recommend registration of FIRs if developers, maintenance agencies and even RWAs violate rules and don’t take corrective action to mitigate problems being faced by residents “We will be inspecting condominiums regularly. Next week, the team will conduct an inspection of Mapsko Casabela,” he said.

When asked about the matter, a spokesperson of Raheja Developers said that occupation certificates were received almost six years ago and maintenance has been handed over to RWAs. “It is up to the RWA to keep basement pumps in working condition specially during the rainy season so that no water can collect. We are helping them to repair the pumps and leakage points”, he said.

A spokesperson of Sare Homes, on the other hand, said that the project was facing litigation for last one-and-a-half years. “A mitigation plan has been submitted to Haryana-Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera) and we have requested the authority to release funds so that a power substation and related infrastructure can be made. However, due to Covid-19, things have been moving very slow,” he said.