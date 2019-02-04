DU student gets fake call to link Aadhaar to bank account, loses Rs 16,000

A 21-year-old Delhi University student was robbed of Rs16,000 after she shared her bank details following a phone call to link her Aadhaar Card to her bank account in Sector 9, the police said.

Kanika, a resident of Laxman Vihar in Sector 4, was conned in July 2017, but the FIR was filed only late on Friday night, said Mohan Singh, in-charge of sector 4 Police Post.

“We will trace the number from which she got the call and also take the transaction details from the bank ,” Singh said. The official said there was a delay in filing FIR as the complaint was filed in a different police station and had to be redirected.

Devendra Singh, Kanika’s father said they had filed the police complaint in July itself.

“We had filed a police complaint at the chowki (Sector 4) the day the incident happened. Later, two officers from cyber cell also came to our house. But after three months we got a call from the chowki, saying the complaint was sent back to them by the cyber cell and they asked me to give a fresh compliant,” Devendra said.

The police are yet to make any arrest or identify the suspect.

Around 3.30pm on July 8, 2017, Kanika got a call on her mobile phone. The caller said her bank account had been blocked. The person on the phone told the victim that she has to send her Aadhaar Card number and details of her debit card to restart the account. After she gave the details, and also shared an OTP sent to her phone, with the caller, she checked her bank balance to realise that Rs16,000 have been debited from her account.

An FIR was filed at Sector 9 Police Station under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday late night.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 10:03 IST