Duo accused of ATM thefts nabbed by cops in Gurugram

Two members of Advani gang — who were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each and allegedly involved in around two dozen cases, including ATM thefts and attempts to murder — have been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

A country-made pistol, four live rounds, equipment used to steal vehicles and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused, said Gurugram police’s spokesperson, Subhash Boken.

Sajid and Sandeep, both aged 27, were arrested from Manesar area on Wednesday, the police said on Saturday. They belong to Nuh and are identified only by their first names by the police.

The accused, who were roaming around in Sector 3 area of IMT Manesar on a motorcycle on Wednesday, were arrested by police following a tip-off. The police said the accused used to mainly steal vehicles and were involved in ATM thefts and if necessary fired at people during their acts.

A reward was declared after the accused allegedly got involved in a number of ATM thefts across the city in February, an official statement read.

During questioning, the duo told police that they used to tie one end of a strong rope to the ATM machine and the other end to their pickup van and then pulled the machine out of the ATM booth.

Then they loaded the machine in their vehicle and took it to a secluded place, where they broke it open and stole the money.

The duo used to steal vehicles, the police said and added that during day time they used to check out areas where they would be committing the crime at night.

