Duo booked for robbing man of Rs. 5,000, laptop in Pataudi

Two unidentified bike-borne men allegedly snatched a laptop bag and Rs. 5,000 cash from a Jhajjar resident near Pataudi after offering him a lift on Friday night.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30pm when Satinder Singh was waiting at a tempo stand in Pataudi. “Singh got down from a private bus coming from Gurugram and wanted to reach Jhajjar. Two men on a motorcycle stopped near the stand and offered him a lift,” Rajesh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, (Manesar), said.

Singh told the police that initially he had refused the duo’s offer but because he was in a hurry, he agreed and was made to sit between them.

According to the police, soon after they started riding towards Jhajjar, the pillion rider started manhandling Singh and asked him to hand over his bag and wallet. “Singh said that the suspects snatched cash from him by trying to smother him,” Kumar added. The police said that the suspects stole ₹5,000 from Singh and took all his official documents as well. They dropped him at an isolated stretch near Pataudi and fled.

“The suspects also took his mobile to prevent him from calling the police. The motorcycle did not have a registration number plate,” Kumar said.

The victim was admitted to a private hospital and his statement was recorded on Saturday, said police.

A case against unidentified persons under IPC sections 379 A and 420 was registered at Pataudi police station.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 03:33 IST