Duo held for robbing vehicles at gunpoint

Two people were arrested for allegedly robbing at least six vehicles at gunpoint from across Gurugram, Delhi and Rohtak, police said Friday.

On March 7, the duo had abducted a car driver at gunpoint outside Ambience Mall on National Highway-8 and robbed the vehicle on March 7, police said, adding that the suspects were arrested on Thursday and remanded in police custody for two days. The suspects have been identified as Manjeet from Jhajjar and Rahul from Delhi, both in their mid-20s, police said.

After abducting the driver, the suspects slowed the car down near Dwarka Mor and the driver of the car, 38-year-old Mohammad Nadeem, was pushed out of the black Toyota Fortuner. Later, however, the suspects had to abandon the car which had a push-button start as the car’s remote was with the driver, police said.

During questioning, the suspects allegedly admitted to their involvement in four such cases, of which one was in Delhi, three in Gurugram and two in Rohtak.

“The suspects had previously gone to jail for different cases. We are questioning them further,” said Vishal Gaurav, in-charge, DLF phase 4 unit of the crime investigation agency (CIA) of the city police.

