Duo tell cops they got robbed, gets booked for molestation

Two men, who had approached the police a fortnight ago stating that they had been robbed and assaulted by a gang, have been booked for molestation.

The victims turned suspects after the police found during investigation that the duo was beaten up by relatives of a woman they had allegedly molested in Sohna. The police suspect that the duo may have filed a false case.

On March 10, the two men filed a police complaint against unidentified men stating that they were assaulted and robbed by a gang of around seven men when they were travelling to Sohna in their car.

“According to the complaint, their vehicle was waved down by the gang, which allegedly stole Rs 7,500 cash and two cell phones that the two men were carrying on their person,” Badshahpur station house officer Arvind Dahiya said.

He added that an FIR in this regard was registered under sections 379B (snatching) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, during investigation, the police found that the two men were escaping after allegedly molesting a woman. “They had touched an acquaintance inappropriately outside her house in Sohna and when the woman raised an alarm, these men ran, but were caught by her relatives,” Dahiya said, adding that her relatives beat up the two men.

No FIR was filed by the woman’s family at that time, but they filed a complaint against the duo on Wednesday after they were approached by the police and an FIR has been filed under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC at the Sohna City Police Station.

The station house officer said the woman, who is in her thirties, worked with one of the accused in an NGO.

“The police have initiated the process to quash the first FIR,” Dahiya said.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 12:18 IST