Dwarka expressway home buyers to go on hunger strike from Jan 10 over Kherki Daula toll

Residents and homebuyers of the Dwarka Expressway, on Sunday, announced that they will sit on an indefinite hunger strike from January 10 to protest against the failure of the government to remove the Kherki Daula toll plaza and getting the work started on all four phases of the Dwarka Expressway. The residents said that despite repeated promises by officials and ministers nothing concrete has happened on the ground. The indefinite hunger strike will be held under the aegis of the Dwarka Expressway (DXP) Welfare Association, said its members.

The venue of the hunger strike would be the Kherki Daula side of the Dwarka Expressway, near Sector 84, the association said. “We have been repeatedly interacting with different government agencies, pursuing the completion of the Dwakra Expressway and the removal of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, but despite all assurances nothing concrete has happened. So we have decided to go on a hunger strike to protest against government’s inaction and the failure of the public agencies to deliver on their promises,” said Prakhar Sahai, secretary of the association.

There are over 175 residential projects on the Dwarka Expressway, in which around 1.30 lakh residential units have been sold to the buyers. The road also has 50 commercial projects and thousands of investors have also put in their money in the hope of growth. A large number of people are also affected because of the presence of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, which the real estate developers had promised would be removed by 2017-18. However, little movement on these two key issues has upset the buyers, as they have to spend an average ₹2,000 per month to use the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

“I am fighting for these issues from the last many years, and now I am ready to sacrifice my life, so that the government understands the pain of residents around the Dwarka Expressway,” said Yashesh Yadav, president of the association.

Haryana government has however maintained that it will remove or shift the Kherki Daula toll by March 31 this year. However, the state agencies have not been able to provide land to the NHAI for construction of an alternative toll plaza at Panchgaon and this has led the homebuyers to believe that government is not interested in removing the toll.

As far as the Dwarka Expressway is concerned, the Haryana government has transferred the land to the NHAI but the matter is stuck on the Delhi side where around 11-km stretch has to come up.

Inset: Package 1 of Dwarka expressway

In a positive development, the contractor for the package 1 of the Dwarka expressway, whcih comprises of road between Shiv Murti at Mahipalpur and rail under bridge at sector 21 Dwarka has also started to set up base there. The contractor J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd informed the Bombay Stock Exchange last month through a letter (A copy of which is with HT) that it had got letter of acceptance from NHAI as lead partner for construction of 5.30-km package 1 for an amount of Rs 1349 crore. Officials said that high level discussion are on to ensure that the work on the Delhi stretch also starts soon.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 16:17 IST