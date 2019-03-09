Dwarka Expressway project will reduce burden on Gurugram expressway, arterial roads: Experts

The Dwarka Expressway project, which is expected to be completed by 2021, will reduce pressure on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway as well as arterial roads that get congested due to traffic moving from West Delhi during peak hours, said experts.

Around 50,000 passenger car units are expected to be diverted to Dwarka Expressway, which would considerably lessen the burden on the Old Delhi-Gurugram road, Palam Vihar, Udyog Vihar and the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

The proposed upgrading of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at a cost of Rs280 crore will also improve the movement of traffic from Dwarka Expressway towards Sohna Road, Golf Course and extension, with the completion of the parabolic loop.

As per a traffic study conducted by the NHAI, 30,000 PCUs will shift to Dwarka Expressway when it opens, but given the saturation on the NH-48, this number could easily go to 60,000 PCUs, say transport experts. “Completion of this road will greatly improve the commuter experience by reducing congestion, pollution and increasing speed,” said Sewa Ram, transport expert and professor, Delhi School of Planning and Architecture.

Ram, who has worked on Gurugram’s transport mobility plan, says that traffic from Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Najafgarh and Dwarka sub-city, which is congesting urban estate road II in Delhi and Mahipalpur on NH-48 will be diverted to the Dwarka Expressway. “People from Delhi go to Manesar through Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, Udyog Vihar and Cyber city . Once the project is completed and SPR is connected, a lot of this traffic from West Delhi to Gurugram will shift,” said Ram.

Another key development that could reduce congestion in Palam Vihar, Bijwasan, sector 22, 23, 21 would be the completion of Bajghera flyover, which will allow easy access between Dwarka Expressway and NH-48.

Udeep Singhal, project director, NHAI, said that the work on the road will be completed within two years of the date of commencement of the contract. “Work on the Gurugram section has already started and we will try to stick to the schedule,” he added.

Residents of areas along the Dwarka Expressway said that skewed development of Gurugram will also end once this project is completed. “All development, both commercial and by government, was happening on the eastern side of the highway. Now, we are hopeful that this road will bring development and economic growth to the other part of the city. We hope this road will be completed soon,” said Prakhar Sahay, joint secretary, Dwarka expressway welfare association.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 04:01 IST