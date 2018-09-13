E-tenders floated for three parking lots in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has floated e-tenders for building three multi-level parking lots at Sadar Bazar, Kaman Sarai and Sikanderpur, to decongest these areas. The development comes weeks after the city’s first multi-level parking lot was inaugurated near the Huda City Centre Metro station in Sector 29.

According to MCG officials, one modular rotary parking lot will be built at Kaman Sarai in Sector 12 on a 2-acre plot and one in Sikanderpur, next to MG Road, on a 0.45-acre plot. Another multi-level parking space will be constructed on 0.75 acres at Sadar Bazar next to the Old Veterinary Hospital.

MCG officials said that e-tenders for these projects will end on October 13, and the potential bidders will have to submit an earnest deposit of Rs 50,000.

Located within a radius of a kilometer of each other, Sadar Bazar and Kamani Sarai are among the city’s most congested commercial and residential spaces. Despite housing more than 1,100 shops and inviting a daily footfall of more than 10,000 people, Sadar Bazar has no designated parking space.

Additionally, under the 2018 integrated mobility plan that is being prepared by transport experts for the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the market has been earmarked as a no-motor vehicle zone.

To help actualise the idea of making these markets vehicle-free zones, the multi-level parking lots will be located on two ends of Sadar Bazar and Kamani Sarai.

“We want to develop a better city for the residents, and vehicle parking facility is one of the oldest requirements; some parts require it badly. Hence, MCG has initiated the necessary steps for constructing multi-level parking lots at these three sites,” MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav said.

MCG officials said they chose modular rotary style automated parking, instead of a normal multi level parking lot, due to the lack of space at Kaman Sarai and the Sikanderpur site potentially infringing on green belts.

A modular rotary style parking lot has an automated system to lift vehicles vertically or horizontally and stack them at different levels, requiring less space than a normal multilevel parking lot. Sikanderpur Ghosi is situated near the Delhi-Gurgaon border and the Golf Course Road and is also connected by the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro. It is home to several paying guest accommodations and guest houses.

This is not the first time that the MCG has mooted building parking at these sites. The MCG faced difficulties in acquiring land in Sadar Bazar, DLF Phase 3, Rajiv Chowk and Kamani Sarai.

Despite being in the MCG’s scheme of things eveer since the civic body’s inception in 2009, multiple proposals for setting up multilevel parking failed to get a final nod from the urban local bodies department.

There are 26 malls and commercial centres on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road, Golf Course Road, and Sohna Road that offer free parking to residents in their basements, in exchange for property tax exemptions by the

civic body. This arrangement has been in place since August 2017.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 05:27 IST