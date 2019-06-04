Easterly winds bring relief from heatwave in Gurugram

A day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of day time temperature in the city soaring to as high as 47°Celsius, the mercury dipped to 39.9°Celsius on Monday, the weather data showed on Monday. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 42.8° Celsius.

The heatwave conditions have subsided for now; easterly winds bringing moisture have resulted in high humidity levels, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Haryana, which was previously in the ‘yellow’ category—indicating moderate health concern for vulnerable section of the population—of the IMD heatwave warning, did not find mention in the IMD’s daily heatwave bulletin on June 3.

“Heatwave conditions are presently being observed over parts of Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan. In certain parts of Haryana as well heatwave-like conditions prevailed on Monday, but we do not expect things to get worse in the coming days,” an IMD official said.

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast, till June 9, the maximum day time temperature in the city is expected to hover around the 42° Celsius-mark, touching not more than 44° Celsius.

A heatwave is characterised by a sustained temperature of 45° Celsius (or more) over a period of 48 hours. Alternatively, a heatwave is also declared when the daily recorded temperature of an area is found to be 4.5° Celsius to 6.4° Celsius more than what is considered normal for that time of the year.

In Haryana, over the past week, the departure from normal was between 3.1° Celsius and 5° Celsius.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 03:40 IST