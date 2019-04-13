Ecogreen directed to ensure 100% door-to-door waste collection

At a meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) citizen monitoring committee for waste management, MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav warned officials from Ecogreen Energy, the corporation’s concessionaire for waste management, to ensure door-to-door waste collection

in all wards in the city or face action as per rules.

The information was revealed in a statement issued by the MCG Friday.

Ecogreen Energy, which entered into a contract with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram in 2017, has not yet achieved 100% door-to-door collection in all of the city’s four wards as per its terms of agreement. Company officials said they had met with Yadav Friday, but declined to comment.

Addressing multiple Municipal Corporation of Gurugram officials working in the field of waste management, including officials such as

additional municipal commissioners Munish Sharma and YS Gupta, Yashpal Yadav said that they should have a zero tolerance approach towards garbage on the streets, and should also start filing first information reports against violators in keeping with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.



Yadav also stressed that bulk waste generators, who produce more than 50kg of waste daily, were required to segregate and treat their own waste.

Yadav also advised MCG officials to fine violators in this regard, and ensure that bulk waste generators were composting their own organic refuse.

