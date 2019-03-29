El Niño-Southern Oscillation causing rise in day temperature: IMD

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius — a rise of more than four degrees Celsius from Wednesday’s maximum temperature. Thursday’s maximum temperature was also two degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 36 degrees Celsius today. “The day temperature is expected to rise to 36 degrees Celsius on Friday, after which is likely to stay the same for a couple of days. Day temperatures might hit 40 degrees Celsius around the second week of April,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD.

The IMD experts said the rise in the day temperature was a result of warm El Niño-Southern Oscillation conditions over the Pacific Ocean. El Nino refers to large-scale ocean-atmospheric climate interaction linked to warming in the sea surface temperatures in the region around the Equator.

The IMD has also forecast a partly cloudy sky on Saturday, with a slight possibility of thunder and lightning due to a very weak western disturbance in the western Himalayan region, scientists said. However, they said the temperatures won’t see any major difference due to the western disturbance.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Thursday rose to 16.2 degrees Celsius from 15 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The night temperature is expected to rise to 18 degrees Celsius on Saturday, as per the IMD’s prediction.

On Sunday, strong and warm surface winds are likely to blow over the national capital region, the IMD has forecast.

Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded at 200 (moderate category), as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) AQI monitor installed at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. On Thursday, the city’s AQI was recorded at 137 (moderate category). Air quality experts said meteorological factors such as low surface wind speed could be the reason for the marginal rise in air quality. The level of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 in the atmosphere on Thursday was recorded at 161 ug/m3 by the air quality monitor.

