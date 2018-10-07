Elderly woman duped of gold rings by trio posing as cops in Gurugram

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly duped into parting with her gold rings in DLF Phase-3 by three persons posing as policemen. This is the sixth such incident reported in the last two months.

Police said they suspect the role of the Keener gang, which is active in the area. The gang members pose as police and target elderly people between 4pm and 5pm when there are few people on the roads, police said.

Chander Kala, a resident of block T, was walking on the street near her house around 4pm on Friday when three men stopped her and identified themselves as policemen. They told her that the deputy commissioner was inspecting the area as robberies had increased and told her not to wear gold jewellery.

Kala said she was suspicious of them as they were in civil clothes and she had heard that a similar incident had taken place last month. She alleged that the three forced her to remove her rings, wrapped them in a paper and asked her to put it in her purse.

She said that when she checked the rings, they turned out to be fake and she realised she had been duped. The complainant also said that the street was also deserted at the time of the incident. On her complaint, the DLF Phase-3 police filed an FIR under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday evening.

Sumit Kuhar, the deputy commissioner of police (Crime), said that a team of police and crime branch has been formed to trace the gang members. He said that patrolling has also been intensified in the area.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 12:26 IST