Electrician cheated of Rs 1 lakh by men who waylaid him for ‘help’

An electrician was cheated of Rs 1 lakh, allegedly, by two men who had approached him for help to deposit money in a bank in Sector 31, the police said on Thursday.

The duo allegedly engaged him in small talk and stole his money, which he had just withdrawn, replacing it with a bundle of paper.

According to the police, the incident took place between 10am and 10.45am on Wednesday when the electrician, Shyamveer, went to the bank and was counting his money, after withdrawing Rs 1 lakh.

“I was counting the notes when a man asked if he could borrow a pen. He wanted to deposit money and needed the pen to fill a slip. A few minutes later, he told me he was facing a problem and asked for assistance, offering me some money. I refused and took my pen from him,” said Shyamveer.

He said that an accomplice of the suspect waylaid him as he was about to get into his car outside the bank.

“They kept persisting, asking for help since they did not have a bank account. When they engaged me in small talk, one of them stole Rs 1 lakh from the upper pocket of my bag. I left in haste after refusing to help them as I had to give the money to a person in Sector 34. On the way, I got a phone call inquiring if I had withdrawn the cash,” he said.

“When I checked, I found a handkerchief in which paper notes were kept with a Rs 500 note on top of the bundle,” he said.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the suspects had slipped in the bundle of paper notes and stolen his money.

“We have written to the bank concerned to procure the CCTV footage and are trying to identify the suspects,” the official said.

A case was registered against the duo under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station on Wednesday.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 03:29 IST