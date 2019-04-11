EWS admissions: Parents struggle with filling online application forms

Several parents in the city are struggling to complete the online application process for admission of their wards in private schools under the economically weaker section (EWS) category for classes 1-12, even as the deadline for filling forms gets over on Thursday.

Parents said they were massively inconvenienced as the government website was not functioning properly.

The department of education had issued the schedule for admissions under the EWS category last month. Under the category, admission to students in Class 1 will be given under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and admission to students between classes 2-12 will be given under section 134-A of the Haryana School Education Rules(HSER), 2003.

Rakesh Kumar, a parent, has been trying to complete the online admission process for the last five days. Kumar’s daughter Nidhi is currently studying in Class 1 at a government school. “The site just doesn’t open. We have not been able to upload the documents and complete the process,” said Kumar.

Officials from the education department, however, said while the website wasn’t working for the initial few days, it had been fixed. “Earlier the website was working slowly but the problem was rectified. Now, it’s working fine. The entire admission process is being done online this time and we have already received 1,300 forms,” said Sushil Gaur, block education officer.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 04:01 IST