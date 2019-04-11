Ex-gangster among two held for forcing meat shops to shut

Police on Wednesday nabbed two more members of the right-wing group Hindu Sena for allegedly being part of an armed mob that forced shut several meat shops in Dundahera near Delhi-Gurugram border four days ago.

The 30-strong mob — armed with batons, sticks and swords — had threatened the shop owners to close their shops for nine days during Navratri festival on April 6. Police had already arrested two people in the case on Sunday.

According to police, one of the arrested suspects, Rakesh Singh ‘Banjara’, is a former gangster with 19 criminal cases — including those of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and theft — registered against him.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram Police, said Banjara was associated with the Surender ‘Fauji’ gang, which was active in the 90s. “The gang has been defunct for some time after most members were arrested or killed,” said Boken.

Police said Banjara had been engaged in the scrap dealing business and had recently associated himself with Hindu Sena and was made in-charge of a unit called ‘Kaamgar ikai’.

Birem Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Udyog Vihar, said the suspects, Rakesh ‘Banjara’ and Mohit Singh, were arrested from homes in Sirhaul.

“Banjara is a history-sheeter in Sector 18 police station. We are compiling a list of cases against him. Mohit, a tea seller, is an associate of Banjara,” the ACP said.

A police official involved in the investigation said Banjara arrived at his house and was taken into custody.

Ritu Raj, state president, Hindu Sena, said that Banjara and Mohit Singh had both joined their group sometime in the past six months. “Rakesh Banjara used to be a gangster, but is leading a normal life now. Our philosophy is that everyone should be given a chance to reform. We are co-operating with the police. We did not engage in violence or threaten anyone. We simply asked people to close down ‘illegal’ meat shops,” said Raj.

Two persons, Rajesh alias Chika and Pramod, both members of Hindu Sena, were arrested from Dundahera on Sunday.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 04:10 IST