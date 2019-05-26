Ex-MLA’s son goes missing from car on Friday

The police recovered a car from Pataudi on Saturday evening that belongs to a 40-year-old businessman and a son of a former MLA of Pataudi. The police said he has gone missing in mysterious circumstances on Friday afternoon.

Pankaj Kumar, who lives with his family in Pataudi, and works as a real estate agent and had a moneylending business, is yet to be traced.

According to the police, Kumar told his family members that he wanted to change his mobile phone’s SIM card and was going to Rewari, but did not return. He went missing around 12.30pm on Friday. His father, Rambir Singh, alerted the police after waiting until late at night and a case of kidnapping was registered at Pataudi police station on Saturday.

The family members said they have not received a ransom call.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police, said they had recovered the car from Sector 1 in Pataudi and his mobile phone was also found inside the car. “We have checked the call detail records and have received some leads. There were some messages exchanged between him and a man who is yet to be identified,” he said.

