Ex-paramilitary personnel press for formation of a welfare board

The All India Ex-Para Military Personnel Association (AIEPMPA) held a press conference on Sunday to demand for creating Ardh Sainik Welfare Board, ensuring provision of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) facility and establishment of mini central police canteens in all districts across the country.

Established in 1995 by veterans of the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Central Industrial Security Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal, the association has had three major demands for 25 years, informed Sant Ram, the national senior vice-president of AIEPMPA and an ex-commandant of the BSF.

“Presently, there is no organisation to look after the needs of Ex-Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel. Meanwhile, ex-defence servicemen are availing the services under the district Sainik Board, which looks after the welfare of widows of martyrs and ex-servicemen,” Ram said.

In 2017, KS Yadav, former BSF-IG and AIEPMPA head had met then home minister Rajnath Singh and demanded creation of an Ardh Sainik Welfare Board in each district headquarter.

“The proposal for a separate welfare board was initiated by the state government. However, it is yet to be approved. A notice was issued to convert the existing District Soldiers Sailors and Airmen’s Board into Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare boards. Unfortunately, Kendriya Sainik Board opposed the idea, saying that they would be unable to cater to the needs of CAPF personnel due to staff and budget constraints,” said Ram. The ministry of home affairs, under which the CAPF falls, had ordered in 2017 opening 10 mini canteens in the country. While five mini canteens are functioning, the permission for remaining five is yet to be issued, it was informed.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 01:45 IST