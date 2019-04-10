Gurugram homebuyers seek penalty for late delivery of project

Homebuyers of Ansal Heights in Sector 92 have alleged that the project has got delayed by more than four years and they have not been paid the penalty for the delay, as mentioned in the builder-buyer agreement.

The flat owners also claimed that despite the possession having started in a few towers last year, the apartments are not in a livable condition.

The buyers are also opposing the large amount of money being demanded from them for internal and external fitments at the time of handing over, which they said were not mentioned at the time of purchase.

Ansal Heights project, launched in 2010, comprises six towers and 600 apartments on nearly 11 acres. The construction commenced in 2012 and the possession expected by June 2015.

The developer denied the allegations and said that offer of possession has been accepted by more than 100 owners. The builder also said that it has paid penalty for delays and is ready to do so wherever applicable.

The homebuyers are not happy with the additional demands by the developer. “The buyers were forced to sign one-sided builder-buyer agreement. The developer has also demanded Rs 3 lakh for parking, whereas original amount was Rs 2 lakh. The charges for club membership and money being demanded for fitments are also disproportionate to what was promised,” said Virender Kumar, one of the buyers. He also said that the company is offering possession without getting the occupation certificate from the authorities.

Another buyer said that the location of the proposed site for a school has been changed and now shops are being constructed there. Also a revenue road, which was not shown at the time of launch, divided the club and the apartments, the buyer said.

The developer said that the quality of construction is as per company’s standards and in case there are complaints these would be attended to. A spokesman for Ansal Housing Ltd said, “The entry to the project is on 60 metres road and as per the sanctions received from DTCP. Revenue rastaa divides the project in two portions. The same is showcased in sanctioned plan,” he said.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 03:25 IST