Executive of private company beaten, robbed in cab near Gurugram

An executive of a private company was allegedly assaulted and robbed by four men at gunpoint during a shared ride in a cab in Sohna on Monday night, the police said, adding that the man was later dropped off near a hospital in Nuh.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30pm when the victim, who works in a private company in Sector 44, was waiting at the bus stop in Sohna, for a ride to his home in Palwal.

Police said a car, in which three men were seated, stopped and offered to drop him in Palwal. Another aide of the accused men, posing as a commuter, got into the car at a short distance from the bus stop.

Arvind Dahiya, station house officer (SHO), Sohna City police station, said the accused men drove the car towards Lakhuwas on Sohna-Palwal road and started assaulting the victim.

“They took his phone, laptop and Rs 2,000. They asked him to reveal his ATM PIN and forced him to withdraw Rs 19,000 from an ATM. After driving him around for at least two hours, they dropped him off near a hospital in Nalhar, Nuh,” the SHO said.

Police said the incident was reported to them around 12.30am, adding that the victim sustained minor injuries.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that at least one of the accused men was carrying a gun. The victim was also coaxed to call a friend and ask to transfer money into his account.

A case was registered against the accused men under sections 379 B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sohna City police station, said police.

