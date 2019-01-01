Expect relief from water-logging this monsoon: Gurugram deputy commissioner

A solution for waterlogging every monsoon, more public buses for better and affordable connectivity, expansion of the metro network and improved measures to check pollution — these are some of the things that residents of the Millennium City can look forward to in 2019, said deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

The Haryana assembly is also scheduled to go for polls next year which may prompt the government to expedite some of these projects before the model code of conduct kicks in.

Singh said the ongoing drain widening work at Badshahpur will be completed before the next monsoon and it would solve a major part of the waterlogging problem. Every year city roads are flooded during monsoon. At Khandsa and Hero Honda Chowk, the drain narrows down causing the storm water to overflow on the roads.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had started widening the drain in 2018 and the deputy commissioner said work would be completed by April 2019. “It would not solve the problem entirely, but it will certainly address a major part of the problem as Badshahpur drain is the major water carrying channel,” he said.

Regarding waterlogging on internal roads in different sectors, Singh said, “It is also a challenge before us. We are fixing the problem in phases. Several incomplete drains are being completed and those blocked are being cleared,” he said. He said the GMDA has also planned diversion of Badshahpur drain.

The deputy commissioner said that since 2019 will be an election year, they plan to start work on many projects early, before the EC imposes model code of conduct.

“Elections are not my benchmark, but it is always at the back of our minds. No work, howsoever important, can be started when the poll code is in effect. Therefore, we will start much earlier,” Singh said. Assembly elections in Haryana are likely to be held in October ,if not at the same time as the general election, which might take place in the first half of 2019.

“The idea is to get the work started as soon as possible. It is not a popular statement, it is a statement which is 100% administrative,” he said.

The deputy commissioner said the Metro’s expansion, which will connect the old city, railway station, Dwarka and the airport with the existing line, will be another highlight of 2019.

“The alignment and route have been finalised and sent to DMRC. They are making the DPR,” he said.

Singh also assured that the city would emphasise on implementing anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). “Initially we were number 1 in GRAP implementation score. I think enforcement had been relaxed. We will improve on GRAP score and I have already instructed the officials concerned,” he said.

Singh said the power supply problem would be resolved with the smart grid, which is being implemented. He also assured water connections to several areas.

The GMDA came into full swing. “It has certainly helped us, they are a planning body under the chief minister. The authority has ensured expediting processes and cut delays,” he said.

