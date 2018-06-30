Experts blame faulty design, lack of lights for frequent accidents in Gurugram

The district administration on Thursday conceded that although lights have been installed at the Rajiv Chowk underpass on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, additional measures need to be taken to prevent accidents.

At a press conference at the mini-secretariat, Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said that the issue of lighting in the city has been resolved to a great extent but steps would be taken to prevent driving on the wrong side.

However, commuters, who use underpasses at the Delhi -Gurugram Expressway have repeatedly complained of poor visibility due to lack of lighting and road engineering issues. “Since the underpasses on the expressway have opened, there has been an increase in the number of accidents,” said Vikas Kumar, a commuter.

Pointing out flaws at the Medanta underpass, Amit Bhatt, a transport expert, said, “There are no speed limits, enforcement is lax, visibility is poor, and the underpass is designed in such a way that people can lose control

if there is slight loss of concentration.”

The administration had earlier asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to install road signs and lighting at the earliest. The NHAI, however, believes that an adequate number of signs are already there and the main reason for accidents is speeding,which must be checked.